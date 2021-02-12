Forecast Discussion 2/12/21 PM: Active weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 12th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 12th: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:36 PM

Stray flurry possible Friday evening and overnight. Otherwise, mainly cloudy and cold. Lows in the single digits to near 10 degrees. Wind chill values near zero or just below into early Saturday morning.

Unsettled weather continues this weekend as our area will be between two low pressure systems. A stronger area of low pressure rides east along the coast, while a weaker system moves into the Great Lakes. The system along the coast is now looking to track farther east and south, having no impact on our area. We will see moisture overspread our area from the weaker system to our west, though. Chance for snow returns by late day Saturday into the overnight, then lingers into early Sunday. At this vantage point, only expecting light snow accumulations with less than 2″ into Sunday morning. Highs Saturday in the upper teens to lower 20s, then overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees. Moisture pulls east Sunday morning, but a stray shower still possible into the afternoon. Highs Sunday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Active weather continues next week. Chance for light showers Monday. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Watching another area of low pressure move into the region for midweek. Potential for accumulating snow late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon. Keeping an eye on this system during the next couple of days as models are not in agreement on timing and track. Track of this system will play a role in which type of precipitation we see and how much. At this early vantage point, it’s looking like a snow event. If this system tracks any further west, this could mean more of a wintry mix for our area. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday into the 20s. Mainly dry Wednesday, then another storm system moves in for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 24 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 25 LOW: 9

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 18

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter