Forecast Discussion 2/13/20 PM: Frigid Friday, dry start to weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 13TH: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:37 PM

A cold front pushing through the region late day Thursday leading to lingering snow showers. Otherwise, dropping temperatures in the wake of the front. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid teens. Wind chill temperatures close to zero degrees into early Friday.

An arctic air mass over the region keeping us well below average for temperatures to end the workweek. Highs Friday in the mid to upper teens and wind chill temperatures through the afternoon in the single digits. A northwest wind continuing into early Friday allows for a chance of lingering lake-effect early in the day. High pressure taking over, though, leads to decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Mainly clear skies continue through Friday night and temperatures fall to near zero degrees for overnight lows.

High pressure holds for the start of the weekend. Staying dry but cold Saturday, highs near 30 degrees. A weak disturbance brings the chance for a few showers into Sunday, otherwise, added cloud cover. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Staying dry through most of Monday, but another storm system moves into the region Tuesday. Chance for a wintry mix turning to rain Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures dropping again midweek with lingering showers.

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 17

FRIDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR

LOW: -1

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





