Forecast Discussion 2/14/20 PM: Frigid start to weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 14TH: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:39 PM

High pressure builds into the region Friday leading to decreasing cloud cover. Mainly clear but frigid overnight with lows near zero degrees. Wind chill values below zero degrees into early Saturday morning.

A dry arctic air mass over the region for the start of the weekend. Winds turning to out of the southwest and breezy ahead of our next weak disturbance. Dry air at the surface but added upper-level moisture leads to increasing mid/high level clouds by late day. Still, we stay dry and highs into the low to mid 30s. Turning mostly cloudy for the overnight with flurries possible. Lows Saturday night in the low to mid 20s.

A weak disturbance brings the chance for a few light showers to flurries into Sunday, otherwise, added cloud cover. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Staying dry through most of Monday, but another storm system moves into the region Tuesday. Chance for a wintry mix turning to rain Tuesday. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s. Temperatures dropping again midweek with lingering showers.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRY

LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER/FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 30 LOW: 14

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 20

