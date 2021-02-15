Forecast Discussion 2/15/21 PM: Winter Storm Warnings in effect until Tuesday afternoon

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 15th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 15th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:40 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Winter storm impacting the region for the start of the workweek. Light spotty showers early Monday evening. Steady snow then pushes into the Twin Tiers between 8-10 pm, continuing through midnight. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible, mainly into the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Warm air aloft moves in around midnight allowing for snow to mix with and turn to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. This will happen first into the Northern Tier, then into the Southern Tier by the predawn hours Tuesday. Snow totals will be highest into the Finger Lakes, where locations will see an average of 6-9″. Isolated higher amounts possible farther north. Lightest amounts into northeast Pennsylvania, where locations will see an average of 1-3″ into Tuesday morning. The area of uncertainty will be closer to the New York and Pennsylvania border. This uncertainty comes from how far north the wedge of warm air aloft will push into the area. Average snow totals close to the border of 3-6″. Likely to see a glazing of ice into the morning commute, highest amounts into the Northern Tier where we will see the transition to a wintry mix occur first.

Steady precipitation early Tuesday morning, then tapering to spotty showers by mid morning and continuing through late day. Mainly cloudy through late day. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 30s. Dry for the overnight with decreasing clouds. Lows in the low to mid teens. Wednesday will be a break in between snow storms. High pressure in place will allow for some early morning sunshine, then increasing clouds through late day. Highs into the low to mid 20s, then overnight lows into the low to mid teens.

Another complex winter storm impacting the region for the end of the workweek. At this early vantage point, watching snow move in by late day and continuing through the overnight into early Friday morning. Likely to see accumulating snow with this system, but a wintry mix may also take place. We will be monitoring this system closely through the remainder of the week. Track of this system will be the deciding factor in how much snow and ice we will see.

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, STEADY SNOW, SLEET/FREEZING RAIN MIX POSSIBLE

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING MID AND HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 27 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: CLOUDY.LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

