Forecast Discussion 2/16/21 PM: Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 16th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 16th: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:03 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:41 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Spotty light showers/freezing drizzle causing black ice on untreated surfaces Tuesday evening. Drying out for the overnight with breaks in cloud cover late. Lows in the low to mid teens.

High pressure in place Wednesday allowing for some early morning sunshine. Increasing clouds through late day, but staying dry. Highs into the low to mid 20s, below average for this time of the year. Turning cloudy for the overnight and lows in the low to mid teens.

Another complex winter storm impacting the region for the end of the workweek. Watching snow move in by Thursday afternoon and continuing through the overnight into early Friday morning. Track of this system will determine which type of precipitation and how much of it we will see. At this early vantage point it’s looking like a mainly snow event, but there is still a slight chance for a wintry mix to take place. Likely to see accumulating snow with this system. Early forecast is most of the area expecting 4-8″ of snowfall, but these numbers may change as we get closer to the event. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 20s. Low pressure pulls east on Friday, but lingering snow showers will be left in the wake. Highs near freezing, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. We will be monitoring this system closely through the remainder of the week.

Lake-effect showers possible Saturday with a breezy northwest wind. Highs approaching 30 degrees. Dry Sunday and highs near 30 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week.

WEDNESDAY: LATE DAY INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SNOW

HIGH: 32 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 26

