Forecast Discussion 2/17/20: Snow to rain showers Tuesday, chance for showers through midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17TH: 17°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:43 PM

Our next weather-maker moving into the region leads to increasing cloud cover Monday night. Hitting our overnight lows early, in the mid to upper 20s. Added cloud cover late and winds increasing out of the southeast helps temperatures warm into early Tuesday. Staying dry through midnight, but chance for snow returns into the predawn hours Tuesday.

Light to moderate snow becoming likely into the predawn hours Tuesday. Temperatures warming above freezing, though, by late morning and early afternoon allowing snow to mix with and turn to rain. Higher elevations may see a brief period of freezing rain during the morning hours. Snow accumulations from a trace-2″, highest amounts into Steuben and Tioga County (Pa.). Winds out of the south 10-20 mph through the morning and afternoon with gusts over 25 mph at times, working in favor of the warmer than average temperatures. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 40s. Cold front passes the region late day and colder air works into the region. Lingering showers possible into the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Winds out of the northwest Wednesday and Thursday in favor of lake-effect showers. Chance for snow showers continues both days, otherwise, limited sunshine. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees and highs Thursday not getting out of the 20s. High pressure builds into the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. Some sunshine returns along with dry weather through Saturday. Highs Friday into the 30s, then into the 40s for highs Saturday. Isolated showers possible Sunday with highs into the 40s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW TO RAIN, THEN LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

