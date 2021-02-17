Forecast Discussion 2/17/21 PM: Winter Weather Advisory

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 17th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 17th: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:43 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

High pressure in place Wednesday. Mid and high-level clouds for the afternoon and early evening. Building cloud cover for the late evening and overnight as high pressure moves out and our next weather-maker approaches the region. Turning cloudy overnight with a chance for late stray light snowfall. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

Low pressure moving into the region for the end of the workweek. Forecast models now trending towards lighter snowfall totals, which is why the Winter Storm Watch was downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow moves into the Northern Tier by Thursday morning, then pushes into the Southern Tier by the afternoon. Snowfall during the stay staying light, generally under 1″. Snow picks up during the evening and overnight with the potential to become moderate to heavy at times. Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory will get an average of 3-6″ for overall accumulations, while Schuyler and Steuben will see around 1-3″ total from Thursday into Friday morning. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows into the low to mid 20s.

Low pressure pulls east on Friday. Steady snow during the early morning, then winds turning in favor of lake-effect showers by mid morning. Lingering showers for the day with a northwest wind. Highs near 30 degrees, then overnight lows near 20 degrees.

Lake-effect showers possible Saturday with a breezy northwest wind. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Dry Sunday and highs near 30 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 23

