Forecast Discussion 2/18/20 PM: Colder & windy midweek with a chance for snow showers







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 18TH: 17°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:44 PM

Cold front moves through the region Tuesday with lingering showers into the early overnight. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall staying light. Still, be careful stepping out the door as there may be icy spots with leftover rain and dropping temperatures. Isolated shower possible late along with broken cloud cover. Winds turning from southwest to northwest and lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Another cold front moves into the region early Wednesday. Chance for showers continues as winds set us up for lake-effect. Snowfall not the concern, though, but rather temperatures. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees, dropping into the low to mid teens for overnight lows. Wind chill temperatures into the teens for the afternoon, then single digits for overnight lows. A stray shower possible for Wednesday night, otherwise, broken clouds.

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers through Thursday. Snow staying light for us in the Twin Tiers, while portions of Central and Western New York will see several inches of accumulation. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 20s, then lows overnight near 10 degrees. High pressure builds into the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. Some sunshine returns along with dry weather. Highs Friday into the 30s, then into the 40s for highs Saturday. Increasing clouds Sunday with highs into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 13

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW:30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

