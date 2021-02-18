Forecast Discussion 2/18/21 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect for a portion of the Twin Tiers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 18th: 36°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 18th: 17°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:44 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers **

Low pressure riding along the coast with heaviest snow staying to our south and east. Still, chance for showers continues Thursday evening and overnight. Best chances for snowfall will be in Bradford, Chemung and Tioga (N.Y.) counties, those areas under a Winter Weather Advisory until Friday afternoon. A band of steadier snow forecasted to move over counties under the Winter Weather Advisory closer to midnight. Overall snowfall for counties under a Winter Weather Advisory of 2-4″ with isolated higher amounts possible into northeast Pennsylvania, which includes Bradford County. Elsewhere, expecting a trace-2″ of snowfall into Friday afternoon. Temperatures holding steady in the upper teens to low 20s for overnight lows.

Low pressure pulls east on Friday. Lingering showers for the early morning, then winds turning in favor of lake-effect showers by the afternoon. There is snow squall potential tomorrow, but staying very limited. If a squall does develop, a quick 1″ of snow is possible. Highs near 30 degrees with a northwest wind 0-10 mph. Stay showers possible for the overnight. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and lows near 20 degrees.

Lake-effect showers possible Saturday, again with snow squall potential. Winds still out of the northwest with gusts of 25 mph or more possible for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 20s, but wind chill temperatures in the teens for the afternoon. Lingering showers for the overnight and lows into the teens. Drying out Sunday as high pressure builds into the area. Partly to mostly sunny and highs near 30 degrees. Chance for showers returns early next week. Highs early next week near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 23

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

