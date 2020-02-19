Forecast Discussion 2/19/20 PM: Unseasonably cold Thursday, drying out with some sun into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19TH: 17°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:45 PM

A stray shower to flurry possible Wednesday evening through the overnight as winds stay in favor of lake-effect showers. Most of the snowfall staying to our north, though. Main concern for the Twin Tiers being the cold as breezy northwest winds continue. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper teens, while wind chill values will be in the teens and single digits at times.

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers through Thursday. Snow staying light for us in the Twin Tiers. Portions of Central and Western New York will see several inches of accumulation, especially into the Syracuse area. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 20s, then lows overnight near 10 degrees. Decreasing clouds for the overnight.

High pressure builds into the region Friday and for the start of the weekend. Some sunshine returns along with dry weather. Highs Friday into the low to mid 30s, then into the 40s for highs Saturday. Increasing clouds Sunday with highs into the 40s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25

THURSDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 8

FRIDAY: SUNNY.

HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

