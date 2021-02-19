Forecast Discussion 2/19/21 PM: Chance for showers continues for the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 19th: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 19th: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:59 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:45 PM

Stray showers possible Friday evening and overnight as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Additional snowfall overnight staying light, mainly just trace amounts. Main concern with be snowmelt on the roadways refreezing as temperatures drop below freezing. Lows near 20 degrees.

Lake-effect showers possible Saturday with snow squall potential during the afternoon and evening. If a snow squall develops, we could see a quick 1″ of accumulation in those areas. Snow squalls also mean gusty winds causing blowing snow with reduced visibility. Winds still out of the northwest with gusts of 20 mph or more possible for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 20s, but wind chill temperatures in the teens for the afternoon. Lingering showers for the overnight and lows into the teens.

Drying out Sunday as high pressure builds into the area. Partly to mostly sunny and highs near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight and lows in the low to mid 20s. Chance for showers returns early next week as a frontal system moves into the area. Chance for both rain and snow Monday and Tuesday as temperatures warm near 40 degrees for afternoon highs. Slight chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday. Another system approaches the region for the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: DRYING OUT. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

