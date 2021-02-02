Forecast Discussion 2/2/21 PM: Lingering lake-effect showers midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 2nd: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 2nd: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:23 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Winter storm impacting the region Sunday night through the early part of the workweek. Storm system is weakening, but still providing wrap around moisture. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Tuesday evening and overnight. Additional snowfall into the early morning of 2-5″. Highest amounts will fall into the Finger Lakes with isolated amounts over 5″ possible, this includes Schuyler County. Lightest amounts into the Northern Tier. Winds out of the northwest with gusts of 25 mph or more at times will cause areas of blowing snow. This presents another travel hazard. Snowdrifts over roadways possible, especially between areas of open fields. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect showers through the first half of Wednesday, sustained out of the northwest 10-20 mph. Gusts of 25 mph or more through the afternoon. Best chances for showers will be into the Finger Lakes. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees, but wind chill values into the teens through most of the day. Decreasing clouds from west to east into the evening and overnight. Lows into the teens with weakening winds overnight.

Dry weather with us on Thursday with increasing mid and high-level clouds. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Chance for snow showers returns late Thursday night into Friday, then turning to a mix of rain and snow showers through Friday afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Stray showers around Saturday as we’ll be in a lake-effect setup. Another weather-maker moves in on Sunday bringing a chance for showers Sunday into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 20 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

