Forecast Discussion 2/20/20 PM: Sunshine returns Friday, warmer weekend ahead







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 20TH: 17°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:57 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:46 PM

Lingering light shower to flurry into early Thursday night. High pressure building into the region, though, leading to decreasing cloud cover through the late night. Lows Thursday night into the single digits.

High pressure in control of the region Friday and through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for Friday and staying dry. Highs into the low to mid 30s, then dropping into the low to mid teens for overnight lows.

Winds turning to out of the southwest for the weekend, which will help usher in warmer temperatures. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s, then approaching 50 degrees for highs Sunday. Mostly sunny for Saturday and still seeing some sunshine for Sunday. Increasing cloud cover early next week as our weather turns more active. Chance for showers returns late day Monday and looking at rain and snow chances through midweek. Highs Monday near 50 degrees, then into the 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

FRIDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 35

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLEAR

LOW: 14

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 27

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

