Forecast Discussion 2/21/20 PM: Sunshine returning for the weekend along with warmer than average temps







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 37°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 21ST: 17°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:48 PM

High pressure in control of the region Friday and through the weekend. Clear skies and light winds Friday night helping temperatures drop into the low to mid teens for overnight lows.

Winds turning to out of the southwest for the weekend, which will help usher in warmer temperatures. Breezy southwest winds Saturday and highs into the low to mid 40s. Mainly sunny day then a mainly clear night to follow. Lows Saturday night near 20 degrees.

Staying dry through Sunday with mid and high level clouds overhead. A southwest wind helping temperatures reach above average for this time of the year, highs nearing 50 degrees. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 20s. Increasing cloud cover early next week as our weather turns more active. Chance for showers returns late day Monday and looking at rain and snow chances through midweek. Highs Monday near 50 degrees, then into the 40s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday.

