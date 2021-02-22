Forecast Discussion 2/22/21 PM: Chance for showers continues into midweek

Light showers/patchy drizzle Monday evening, then patchy freezing drizzle or a stray flurry for the overnight. Otherwise, mainly dry with broken clouds late. Low in the mid to upper 20s.

Multiple weak waves moving through this week bringing the chance for showers. Mainly cloudy Tuesday with a chance for snow and rain showers as the wave moves through during the morning and afternoon. Winds turn to out of the northwest by late afternoon and evening, setting us up for stray lake-effect showers through late evening. Snowfall for the day staying light, generally under 1″. Highs Tuesday into the mid to upper 30s. Winds out of the west/northwest 5-15 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more possible at times through the afternoon. Mainly dry for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees.

Another wave moves through on Wednesday. Most of the activity staying to our north, but a s tray shower still possible for the Twin Tiers. Filtered sunshine and windy. Winds out of the southwest with gusts over 20 mph possible. Southwest winds working in favor of warmer than average temperatures. Highs into the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 30 degrees. Mainly dry Thursday and Friday with the exception of a few stray flurries. Limited sunshine Thursday, then decreasing clouds Friday. Highs both days into the 30s. Chance for snow and rain returns Saturday. Highs near 40 degrees. Slight chance for showers Sunday and highs again near 40 degrees. Chance for showers returns for early next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER/PATCHY DRIZZLE/FLURRY

LOW: 27

TUESDAY: WINDY. MAINLY CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW MIX

HIGH: 39 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: WINDY. FILTERED SUN. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 35 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUN. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

