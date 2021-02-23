Forecast Discussion 2/23/21 PM: Warmer Wednesday with a chance for showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 23rd: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 23rd: 18°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:50 PM

Light showers Tuesday evening, then patchy drizzle into the early overnight. Drying out late with breaks in cloud cover. Low in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Low pressure moves to our north Wednesday, dragging a warm front then a cold front through the area. Winds out of the southwest ahead of the front with gusts over 25 mph possible. Southwest winds working in favor of warmer than average temperatures. Highs into the mid to upper 40s. Turning cloudy for the afternoon with a chance for rain showers through late day as the cold front moves into the area. Stray shower into the early overnight, then drying out with breaks in cloud cover late. Winds turn to out of the northwest in the wake of the cold front, ushering in cooler temperatures. Lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

Mainly dry Thursday and Friday with the exception of a few stray flurries. Limited sunshine Thursday, then decreasing clouds Friday. Highs both days into the 30s. Chance for snow and rain returns for the weekend. Mainly cloudy weekend and highs into the 40s. Chance for showers continues early next week.

WEDNESDAY: WINDY. FILTERED SUN. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MAINLY CLOUDY. FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 19

FRIDAY: FLURRIES POSSIBLE. PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 20

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 21

