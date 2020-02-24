Forecast Discussion 2/24/20 PM: Chance for light rain and snow returns into Tuesday, staying mild for temps through Wednesday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24TH: 18°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Increasing cloud cover Monday evening as our next weather-maker moves into the region. Staying mainly dry, besides a few sprinkles, through midnight. Temperatures falling near freezing for overnight lows.

Low pressure riding along a frontal boundary draws moisture into the region for Tuesday. Chance for light rain and snow returns into the predawn Tuesday. Temperatures warming above freezing through the morning, so any precipitation turns to rain for the afternoon. Still, rain staying light. Highs Tuesday into the low to mid 40s. Cold air works into our western counties by late day, with light rain mixing with snow into the evening and overnight. Little to no snow accumulation for the overnight, though. Lows Tuesday night again near freezing.

Chance for rain and snow continues into Wednesday. Seeing a little break in the rain for the afternoon, though. Highs Wednesday into the mid to upper 40s. Watching an area of low pressure moving into the region into early Thursday. Models showing accumulating snow into the morning hours and lingering showers through the remainder of the day. At this early vantage point, 1-3″ of snow possible Thursday. Temperatures will play a big role in how much snow we get to see as we will be near freezing for the morning hours. Otherwise, turning colder with gusty northwest winds. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 30s. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Friday and for the start of the weekend. Chance for showers continues through Saturday with highs close to 30 degrees.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TURNING MOSTLY CLOUDY BY THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SHOWERS ARRIVE AFTER MIDNIGHT.

LOW: 34

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN LIKELY. DOWNPOURS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 26 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





