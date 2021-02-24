Forecast Discussion 2/24/21 PM: Cooler Thursday, warmer into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 24th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 24th: 18°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:51 PM

Cold front moving through the region bringing light spotty showers to portions of the Twin Tiers Wednesday evening. Winds turning from southwest to northwest heading into the overnight, setting us up for some stray lake-effect showers. Best chances for showers overnight staying to our north and west, though. Broken cloud cover late and lows near 30 degrees.

Stray shower/flurries possible through the early part of Thursday as winds stay breezy and out of the northwest. Otherwise, late day breaks in cloud cover. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 30s, which is seasonable. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Flurry possible into early Friday, mainly downwind of the Finger Lakes. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Highs near 40 degrees. Increasing clouds for the overnight and lows near 30 degrees. Chance for showers returns for the weekend. Best chances will be on Saturday, but stray shower still possible on Sunday. Highs for the weekend into the 40s. Mainly dry start to next week.

THURSDAY: BREEZY. MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY. EARLY STRAY SHOWER/FLURRIES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: FLURRIES POSSIBLE EARLY. MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 45 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 24

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter