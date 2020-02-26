Forecast Discussion 2/25/20 PM: Wintry mix to rain Wednesday, turning to snow into Thursday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25TH: 18°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:53 PM

Another round of rain Tuesday evening, turning to a wintry mix late as temperatures drop near freezing. While a brief downpour is possible for the evening, overall precipitation staying light overnight. Still, slick spots possible with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Chance for a light wintry mix Wednesday morning turning to light rain through the afternoon. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Watching another round of rain move in for the evening, which may be heavy at times into the early overnight. Colder air working into the region on the backside of low pressure allowing rain to turn to snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Lows Wednesday night near freezing.

Snow likely Thursday morning, then lingering showers through the afternoon and into the overnight. This is as low pressure moves out and colder air works into the region with a gusty northwest winds. Winds gusting over 30 mph at times through Thursday afternoon. Best timing for accumulating snow will be during the early morning commute. At this early vantage point, a trace up to 3″ of snow possible Thursday. Highest snowfall staying into the higher elevations of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Even more snow into Western N.Y. with Winter Storm Watches being issued. Temperatures will play a big role in how much snow we get to see as we will be near freezing for the morning hours. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 30s. Lows Thursday night near 20 degrees.

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Friday and for the start of the weekend. Chance for showers continues through Saturday with highs close to 30 degrees and overnight lows into the teens. Drying out by Sunday with highs near 30 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: AM WINTRY MIX TO RAIN. CLOUDY

HIGH: 46

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, RAIN TURNING TO SNOW

LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISO. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 34

