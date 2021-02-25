Forecast Discussion 2/25/21 PM: Sunshine returning Friday, chance for weekend showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 38°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 25th: 18°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:53 PM

High pressure in place Thursday allowing for a clear evening. Weak disturbance moving in from the north will bring increasing cloud cover overnight. Stray shower or flurry possible late, best chances into the Finger Lakes and Western New York. Most staying dry, though. Lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Flurry possible into early Friday, mainly downwind of the Finger Lakes. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon as high pressure takes hold again. Highs near 40 degrees, not bad for this time of the year. Increasing clouds overnight. Winds also increasing out of the south, keeping us mild for overnight lows. Temperatures only cooling near 30 degrees, then warming into early Saturday morning.

Chance for showers returns into the predawn hours Saturday. Looking like a snow/sleet mix for the onset of showers, but quickly turning over to rain by mid morning as temperatures warm above freezing. Spotty showers continue for the early afternoon, then drying out for late day. Overall snowfall staying light, generally under 1″. Rainfall also staying light. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees. Weak area of high pressure allowing for a dry overnight. Lows near 30 degrees. Another weak disturbance brings the chance for showers Sunday, but staying light. Otherwise, turning mainly cloudy and highs into the 40s. Mainly dry start to early next week with the exception of a stray shower on Monday. Windy Monday and highs near 40 degrees. Sunshine returns Tuesday and staying dry. Highs into the 30s. Chance for showers again for midweek.

FRIDAY: FLURRIES POSSIBLE EARLY. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 14

TUESDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 19

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter