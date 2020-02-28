Forecast Discussion 2/28/20 PM: Chance for showers continues into the start of the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 28TH: 18°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

Winds in favor of lake-effect showers Friday and for the start of the weekend. Chance for showers to flurries continues Friday evening through the overnight with a breezy west/southwest wind. Lows Friday night in the mid to upper teens.

Winds more out of the northwest Saturday, 10-20 mph through the afternoon. Chance for showers continues through the day along with mainly cloudy skies. Accumulations near 1″ or less for the Twin Tiers, higher amounts into western and central New York. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 20s and wind chill temperatures into the teens and single digits at times. Chance for showers lingers through the overnight and lows in the mid to upper teens.

Showers taper into early Sunday morning, then intervals of cloud for the remainder of the day. Starting a warming trend with highs near 40 degrees, closer to average for this time of the year. Lows Sunday night in the mid to upper 20s. Active weather quick to return next week. Chance for showers returns Monday and continues through midweek. Also, warmer than average temperatures. Highs Monday through Wednesday near 50 degrees.

SATURDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 26

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWERS

LOW: 15

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

THURSDAY:CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





