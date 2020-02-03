Forecast Discussion 2/3/20 PM: Chance for showers returns







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3RD: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

A warm front moving into the region Monday evening leading to increasing cloud cover and a light shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 30s, starting to warm into early Tuesday as the warm front passes early.

Chance for rain showers continues Tuesday morning and afternoon. Colder air begins to move in at the surface by late afternoon and evening, leading to a potential wintry mix. Watching for light sleet, snow, and patchy freezing drizzle by the evening and early overnight. Concern will be the possibility for a light glazing of ice. Highs Tuesday in the mid to upper 40s, then lows into the mid to upper 20s. Drying out into early Wednesday.

Cold and dry air in place through most of Wednesday. Seeing afternoon breaks in cloud cover and highs into the low to mid 30s. Frontal system pushes into the region bringing a chance for snow/wintry mix by Wednesday evening and overnight. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 20s. Wintry mix early Thursday morning, which means roads and sidewalks may be slick with a light glazing of ice possible. By late morning and early afternoon, temperatures will be warm enough for the wintry mix to turn to all rain. Highs Thursday in the mid to upper 40s. Low pressure moves east and colder air filters into the region for Friday. Watching for snow potential as we end the workweek. Highs Friday into the 30s.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX

LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS. PM SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 32 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

