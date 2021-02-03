Forecast Discussion 2/3/21 PM: Dry Thursday, active weather quick to return

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 3rd: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 3rd: 15°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:19 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:25 PM

Snow finally wrapping up Wednesday. Drying out by the evening and staying dry for the overnight. Partial clearing for our sky cover. Breezy winds, out of the northwest 5-15 with gusts near 20 mph. Breezy winds causing areas of blowing/drifting snow. Could see snow blow back over the roads, especially in areas between open fields. Lows near 20 degrees.

Dry weather with us on Thursday. Lake clouds in the morning, then some afternoon sunshine. Highs into the mid to upper 30s. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight ahead of our next weather-maker. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for snow showers returns late Thursday night into Friday. Lingering showers for the afternoon mixing with and turning to rain. Overall snowfall staying light, average of a trace-2″. Highest amounts in higher elevations as temperatures will stay colder longest in those locations. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or more possible. Highs near 40 degrees. Stray shower around for the overnight and lows near 20 degrees.

Stray showers around Saturday as we’ll be in a lake-effect setup. Best chances for showers will be west of the viewing area. Highs Saturday nearing 30 degrees with breezy west/southwest winds. Another weather-maker moves in on Sunday bringing a chance for showers. At this early vantage point, additional snowfall is looking to stay light. Highs near 30 degrees. Chance for showers continues early next week along with below average temperatures.

THURSDAY: AFTERNOON SUN. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 29 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 32 LOW: 8

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW: 7

