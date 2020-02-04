Forecast Discussion 2/4/20 PM: Light showers today, wintry mix Wednesday into Thursday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4TH: 15°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:26 PM

A cold front passing through the region bringing light showers for Tuesday evening and early overnight. Pockets of freezing rain and snow mixing in as temperatures fall following the cold front. Icy spots possible on untreated surfaces. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s.

Area of high pressure builds into the region early Wednesday. Isolated shower possible during the day, but any precipitation fighting cold and dry air in place. Seeing afternoon breaks in cloud cover and highs into the low to mid 30s. Frontal system pushes into the region Wednesday night bringing our next round of precipitation into Thursday. Lows Wednesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

Timing and temperatures play a big role in which type of precipitation we see Wednesday night into Thursday. Models showing a mix of snow with pockets of sleet for the onset of precipitation Wednesday night, then turning to freezing rain into the predawn hours Thursday. A glazing of ice is likely into Thursday morning, making for a slick commute. By late morning and early afternoon, temperatures will be warm enough for the freezing rain to turn to all rain. Highs Thursday in the low to mid 40s. Lingering showers through the remainder of the day. Low pressure moves east and colder air filters into the region for Friday. Watching for snow potential as we end the workweek. Highs Friday into the 30s.

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS

HIGH: 34

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/SNOW

LOW: 26

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW

HIGH: 33 LOW: 12

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 39 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





