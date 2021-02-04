Forecast Discussion 2/4/21 PM: Chance for showers returns into Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 4th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 4th: 15°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:26 PM

High pressure providing plenty of sunshine through Thursday afternoon. Mostly clear for the evening, then increasing clouds overnight. Staying dry through midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Chance for snow showers returns late Thursday night into Friday. Potential for patchy drizzle or freezing drizzle to mix in by mid morning, but staying light. May cause a few slick spots on secondary roads or sidewalks, though. Most of the precipitation falls late Thursday night and Friday morning, then stray shower possible for the afternoon. Overall snowfall staying light, average of a trace-1″. Highest amounts in higher elevations as temperatures will stay colder longest in those locations. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or more possible. Highs near 40 degrees. Stray shower around for the evening and overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

Stray showers around Saturday as we’ll be in a lake-effect setup. Best chances for showers will be west and north of the viewing area, though. Highs Saturday nearing 30 degrees with breezy west/southwest winds. Lows into the teens. Our area between two areas of low pressure on Sunday. A stronger system moving up the coast, looking to stay far enough east to have little to no impact on our area. A weaker system is moving in from the west, which brings a chance for snow showers. At this early vantage point, additional snowfall is looking to stay light. Highs near 30 degrees. Mainly dry Monday, then a chance for showers again by Tuesday. Highs Monday into the 20s, then seasonable for Tuesday. Chance for showers lingers midweek.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 6

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 26 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 7

