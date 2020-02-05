Forecast Discussion 2/5/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Thursday morning, Winter Storm Watch issued for Friday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5TH: 16°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 5:27 PM

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Tiers in effect 8 PM Wednesday through 10 AM Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Storm Watch for portions of the Southern Tier from 12 AM Friday to 7 PM Friday. This includes Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, and Yates counties.

A wintry mix develops for the Twin Tiers late Wednesday evening. Seeing a mix of snow and sleet for the onset of the precipitation, working in from west to east starting around 10/11 pm. After midnight, we see snow and sleet mixing with and turning to a sleet and freezing rain mix, continuing through the predawn hours Thursday. A quick coating of snow up to 2″ of accumulation through the overnight, then a glazing of ice likely into the early morning commute. Temperatures slowly warming to near freezing by sunrise Thursday.

Temperatures continue to warm through Thursday morning, allowing for lingering showers to turn to mainly rain by late morning and early afternoon. Light showers continue through Thursday afternoon, otherwise, cloudy conditions. Highs Thursday into the low 40s. Dropping temperatures at the surface and colder air aloft will allow for lingering showers to turn back into a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain by evening, continuing through the overnight. Another light glazing of ice likely. Lows Thursday night near 30 degrees.

Wintry mix turning to all snow early Friday morning as cold air continues to filter into the region. Snow will be heavy at times through the morning and lingering through the afternoon. Accumulations of 2-4″ for northeast Pennsylvania, 4-6″ near the New York and Pennsylvania boarder, 6-8″ for higher elevations of Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins counties. Lingering snowfall taper through late day Friday. The weekend may bring a few light showers, otherwise breaks in clouds. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Highs Sunday into the 30s.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 42

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX/SNOW

LOW: 28

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 27 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





