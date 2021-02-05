Forecast Discussion 2/5/21 PM: Stray shower into Saturday, chance for showers increases Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 5th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 5th: 15°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:26 PM

Stray showers around Friday evening, then chance continues overnight. Otherwise, broken cloud cover through late. Lows near 20 degrees.

Stray shower around early Saturday morning, best chances into western New York and Pennsylvania. Most staying dry into the Twin Tiers. Partial sunshine for the morning, with more clouds overhead for the Finger Lakes and north. A ridge of high pressure builds in for the afternoon providing sunshine and dry weather. Breezy southwest winds and highs near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds overnight ahead of our next weather-makers. Lows into the teens.

Our region between two areas of low pressure on Sunday. A stronger system moving up the coast, looking to stay far enough east to have minimal impact on our area. A weaker system is moving in from the west, which also brings limited moisture to the area. At this early vantage point, we’re expecting an average of 1-3″ of snowfall. Isolated higher amounts possible into the eastern portion of the Twin Tiers. The stronger storm system brings moderate snowfall along the coast. If this systems tracts any farther west, this will mean higher snowfall for us in the Twin Tiers. Something to watch with new model runs. Highs near 30 degrees. Snowfall wraps up late Sunday night into Monday. Lows into the single digits as colder air filters into the region for early next week.

Mainly dry Monday. Highs into the 20s. Another system moves in Tuesday bringing the chance for showers Tuesday and lingering Wednesday.

SATURDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. AM STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 7

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 26 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 24 LOW: 5

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

