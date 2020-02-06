Forecast Discussion 2/6/20 PM: Winter Weather Advisory in effect Thursday evening through Friday afternoon







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 6TH: 16°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:16 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 5:28 PM

The National Weather Service in Binghamton and the National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Twin Tiers. Click here for details.

A light rain/freezing drizzle with us for Thursday evening, picking up in intensity for the overnight. Sleet will also mix in by the predawn hours Friday. A glazing of ice is likely into the early morning commute Friday, making for slick conditions. Temperatures holding steady in the low to mid 30s.

Wintry mix of rain/freezing rain/sleet turning to all snow early Friday morning as cold air continues to filter into the region. Snow will be heavy at times through the morning and early afternoon. Steady snow tapers to showers for the afternoon as low pressure moves east but northwest winds allow for lake-effect showers. Widespread 3-7″ of total snowfall, highest amounts in higher elevations where temperatures will allow for the transition to snow more quickly. Winds gusting over 30 mph through the afternoon, which drops temperatures. Temperatures for the afternoon dropping through the 20s, near 10 degrees for overnight lows.

A few showers still possible for the weekend, but really not much of a concern. Highs Saturday in the mid to upper 20s, then mid to upper 30s Sunday. Another system moves through late Sunday night into early next week, bringing both snow and rain into Monday.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO SNOW. WINDY

HIGH: 32

FRIDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER

LOW: 11

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 39 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 20

