Forecast Discussion 2/7/20 PM: Few showers around for the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 7TH: 16°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 5:30 PM

A cold northwest wind continuing into Friday evening allowing for lingering light showers. Otherwise, dropping temperatures. Lows Friday night near 10 degrees with wind chill temperatures near 0 degrees at times.

A weak wave moving through the region Saturday allowing for a few snow showers by late morning and afternoon. Snowfall staying light, though. Otherwise, limited to no sunshine and below average temperatures for Saturday. Highs into the mid to upper 20s and overnight lows again near 10 degrees. Another quick moving disturbance brings a chance for snow showers overnight into early Sunday.

Stray showers around for Sunday morning, then isolated showers possible for the afternoon. Highs Sunday nearing 40 degrees. Frontal system moves into the region Sunday into early next week. Chance for snow by Sunday night, but with temperatures close to freezing, we’ll see precipitation turn quickly to rain into early Monday. Keeping the chance for rain Monday and highs near 40 degrees. Unsettled weather continues through the next workweek, coming along with a slow drop in temperatures.

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 27

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. PM SNOW

HIGH: 39 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW/RAIN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 38 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRIES

HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

