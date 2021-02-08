Forecast Discussion 2/8/21 PM: Unsettled weather for the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 34°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 8th: 16°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:31 PM

Building clouds Monday evening as our next disturbance moves into the region. Stray shower is possible before midnight, then chance for snow increases into the predawn hours Tuesday. Lows into the mid to upper teens.

Steady snow continues through Tuesday morning, then tapers to stray showers for the afternoon. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-3″. Mainly cloudy for the afternoon and highs near 30 degrees. Isolated shower possible for the evening and overnight with breaks in cloud cover. Lows in the low to mid teens.

Mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Increasing clouds into the evening, then chance for stray showers returns overnight into early Thursday. Most of the snowfall staying to our south, though. Lows Wednesday night into the low to mid teens. Stray snow possible early Thursday, then dry for late day. Highs into the mid to upper 20s. Unsettled weather continues Friday through the weekend. Any snowfall Friday and Saturday stays light. Highs both days into the 20s. Watching another storm system moving into the region Sunday into early next week. Keeping an eye on this system over the next couple of days as models aren’t agreeing on exact track and timing of this system.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW ARRIVES

LOW: 18

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW:12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

