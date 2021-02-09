Forecast Discussion 2/9/21 PM: Unsettled weather continues

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 9th: 35°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 9th: 16°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:12 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 5:32 PM

Stray shower or flurry possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Otherwise, broken clouds through late. Lows into the teens.

Mix of sun and clouds Wednesday. Highs into the mid to upper 20s, below average for this time of the year. Increasing clouds into the evening as our next disturbance approaches the region. Chance for stray showers returns overnight into early Thursday, best chances through will be south of the Northern Tier. Any snowfall that makes it into the Twin Tiers will stay light. Lows into the low to mid teens.

Stray snow possible early Thursday as this disturbance passes to our south. Then, stray shower possible through late day as winds stay in favor of lake-effect. Again, any snowfall staying light. Highs Thursday into the mid to upper 20s, then overnight lows near 10 degrees.

Unsettled weather continues Friday through the weekend. Chance for light showers Friday and highs near 20 degrees. At this early vantage point, most of Saturday is looking dry. Watching another storm system moving into the region by late day Saturday into Sunday. Keeping an eye on this system over the next couple of days as models aren’t agreeing on exact track and timing of this system. Still, keeping a chance for snowfall Saturday night and Sunday. Highs Saturday near 20 degrees, then near 30 degrees for highs Sunday.

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SNOW ARRIVES

LOW: 18

TUESDAY: SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 11

WEDNESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 26 LOW:12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 27 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 25 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 24 LOW: 9

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

