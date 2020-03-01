Forecast Discussion 3/1/2020 AM: Warmer Sunday, showers to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1ST: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1ST: 18°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:45 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:56 PM

After a cold Leap Day and first half of the weekend, we warm up today to a few degrees above average. We saw some sunshine yesterday, we’ll see more of it today through the morning and early afternoon. Some clouds move in during the afternoon turning mostly cloudy tonight. Low temperatures in the lower 30s. A chance of showers move in overnight.

We start off the week warmer but with showers to bring the good mood that would be brought by warmer temperatures down. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-50s. Showers will be off and on through the day, so bring the umbrella or rain jacket when you head out tomorrow morning. Low temperatures tomorrow night will be in the mid-30s with continued shower chances.

Tuesday is similar. Highs in the lower 50s Showers possible again throughout the day. The chance is slightly lower but it still exists, so bring the rain gear on Tuesday as well. Low temperatures will be in the mid-30s again.

Shower chances decrease on Wednesday with similar highs in the low-50s. Partly sunny skies move in Thursday for a dry day, but wet conditions move in again Thursday evening and stick around during the day on Friday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE IN THE AFTERNOON.

HIGH: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT.

LOW: 30

MONDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS.

HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter