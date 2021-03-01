Forecast Discussion 3/1/21 PM: Wind Advisory in effect until Tuesday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 1st: 39°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 1st: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:57 PM

** Wind Advisory issued for the Twin Tiers **

Arctic cold front sweeping through the region late day Monday. Strong winds out of the northwest sustained 15-30 mph through the evening and overnight. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible through the overnight, especially in higher elevations. Isolated power outage will be possible due to strong winds and a soft ground making it easier for trees to uproot. Winds in favor of lake-effect showers. Potential for a snow squall during the evening and early overnight. Overall snowfall staying light, mainly just trace amounts. If a squall is to develop, we could see a quick 1-2″ of snowfall within the squall. Temperatures dropping into the teens, but wind chill values closer to zero degrees or just below into early Tuesday morning.

Lingering shower or flurry early Tuesday morning before high pressure takes hold. Decreasing clouds and wind into late day. Winds out of the northwest for the afternoon with gusts over 25 mph possible. Highs near 30 degrees and wind chill values in the teens and 20s through late day. Mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

A weak disturbance to our north brings more clouds into Wednesday along with the chance for a stray shower. Best chances for showers will be to our north, though. Highs Wednesday into the low to mid 40s. Chance for light showers then Wednesday night and through the first half of Thursday. Highs Thursday near 30 degrees. A stronger northwest wind continues Friday and for the weekend. Northwest winds in favor of lake-effect, but coming along with limited moisture. Highs Friday and Saturday into the 30s, then closer to 40 degrees on Sunday. Slightly warmer into next week.

MONDAY NIGHT: WINDY, LINGERING SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 14

TUESDAY: WINDY, CLOUDS DECREASE THROUGH LATE DAY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: WINDY, MAINLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

FRIDAY: WINDY, PARTLY SUNNY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

