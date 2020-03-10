Forecast Discussion 3/10/20 PM: Mainly dry midweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10TH: 20°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:28 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:08 PM

Cold front moving through the region Tuesday evening bringing showers along with gusty winds. Showers coming to an end early, though. Drying out for the overnight with partial clearing. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Dry start to Wednesday with partial sunshine. A weak disturbance moving through during the afternoon and evening hours may bring an isolated light shower to the area. Otherwise, mainly cloudy through the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mostly to partly cloudy Wednesday night with lows near 30 degrees.

Dry through most of Thursday. Highs Thursday into the 50s. Another low pressure system moves into the region Friday bringing a stronger cold front along with it. Showers likely Friday, mainly as rainfall. Highs Friday near 50 degrees. Cold front moves through early, so lingering rainfall may mix with and turn to some light snowfall through the second half of the day. At this early vantage point, it looks like a mainly dry weekend ahead. High pressure to our north fighting low pressure to our south, keeping showers out of the area. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SPRINKLES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 47

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 43

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter







