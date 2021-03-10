Forecast Discussion 3/10/21 PM: Mild end to the workweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 10th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 10th: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:28 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 6:08 PM

Mid and high-level clouds Wednesday evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Isolated shower possible late, but most staying dry. Lows near 40 degrees.

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds. Stray shower possible early in the day, but any rainfall is fighting dry air at the surface. Breezy with a southwest wind working in favor of another mild day. Highs Thursday into the low to mid 60s, above average for this time of the year. Cold front moves in late day bringing a chance for showers by late afternoon and evening. Chance for showers lingers overnight as the cold front is slow to move through. While a brief downpour is possible, overall rainfall generally under 0.25″. Lows near 40 degrees.

Drying out early Friday as cooler and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds into the morning and sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, still mild for this time of the year. Slight chance for showers late Friday night and early Saturday morning as a weak disturbance moves through. Lows into the 20s. Cooler but seasonable weekend ahead. Breezy both Saturday and Sunday with highs near 40 degrees. Sunshine returns Saturday and a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Slight chance for showers on Sunday, but most staying dry heading into early next week.

THURSDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE AM SHOWER. SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 39 LOW: 21

TUESDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 31

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter