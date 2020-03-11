Forecast Discussion 3/11/20 PM: Showers likely to end the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 21°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:25 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:10 PM

Stubborn clouds holding on Wednesday evening through the overnight. A few sprinkles to flakes possible through the overnight, but dry air is in place. Lows Wednesday night near 30 degrees.

Isolated showers possible early Thursday, otherwise mainly cloudy. Breezy south winds 5-15 mph helping temperatures reach into the mid to upper 50s for highs. Mainly cloudy through the overnight with our next round of showers returning into Friday. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 40s.

Another low pressure system moves into the region Friday bringing a strong cold front along with it. Showers likely Friday, mainly as rainfall. Heaviest rain will fall during the morning hours, around 0.25-0.50″. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s. Cold front moves through early but winds stay strong through the afternoon. West/northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusts over 20 mph possible through the morning and afternoon. Lingering shower into the afternoon, otherwise partial clearing Winds will be in favor of stray lake-effect showers into the overnight. Lows Friday night into the 20s.

Our region between two weather systems this weekend. High pressure to our north fighting low pressure to our south, keeping showers out of the area. Highs Saturday and Sunday into the 40s.

THURSDAY: AM ISO. SHOWER. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

LOW: 44

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY WITH MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

