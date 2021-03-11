Forecast Discussion 3/11/21 PM: Mild Friday, then a cooler weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11th: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11th: 21°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 6:09 PM

Spotty showers/sprinkles Thursday evening, then chance for showers increases overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Overall rainfall staying light, most under 0.10″. Mostly cloudy, otherwise. Lows near 40 degrees.

Drying out early Friday as cooler and drier air works into the region. Decreasing clouds through sunrise with sunshine returning. Northwest wind 10-20 mph for the afternoon with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, still mild for this time of the year. Slight chance for showers by evening as a weak disturbance moves through. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear heading into the overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

Cooler but seasonable weekend ahead. High pressure builds into the region Saturday with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. Breezy with highs into the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 20s. Slight chance for showers on Sunday, but most staying dry. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s. Increasing clouds next week with another system moving into the region by Tuesday. Highs Monday nearing 40 degrees, then into the 40s through midweek.

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE & WINDY. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: SLIGHT CHANCE AM SHOWER. SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 16

MONDAY: INCREASING MID AND HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 26

