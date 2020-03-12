Forecast Discussion 3/12/20 PM: Showers likely early Friday & windy, then drying out into the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12TH: 21°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:23 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Southerly winds 5-15 mph into Thursday evening continuing to usher in moisture and keep temperatures mild. Mainly cloudy through the overnight with our next round of showers returning into Friday. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 40s.

Another low pressure system moves into the region Friday bringing a strong cold front through the area. Showers likely into Friday with the heaviest rain falling during the morning hours. Brief downpours possible, but average rainfall staying around 0.25-0.50″. Highs Friday into the low to mid 50s. Cold front moves through early but winds stay strong through the afternoon. West/northwest winds 15-25 mph and gusts over 30 mph possible through the morning and afternoon. Lingering shower into the afternoon, otherwise partial clearing. Dry for the overnight and lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Our region between two weather systems this weekend. High pressure to our north fighting low pressure to our south. High pressure will help keep showers to our south, but seeing increasing mid and high level clouds. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 40s, then overnight lows near 20 degrees. High pressure continues to build down from the north on Sunday, leading to increasing sunshine along with cooler temperatures. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees, then into the teens for overnight lows. Dry start to early next week, then chance for showers Tuesday.

FRIDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. DECREASING CLOUDS LATE DAY. WINDY

HIGH: 56

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 26

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 12

MONDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

