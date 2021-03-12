Forecast Discussion 3/12/21 PM: Cooler but seasonable weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 12th: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 12th: 21°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:25 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:10 PM

A weak and fast moving cold front pushes through the region Friday evening. Isolated shower possible, best chances into the Finger Lakes. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear for the evening and overnight. Staying windy, winds out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. Northwest wind ushering in cooler and drier air overnight. Lows near 20 degrees.

High pressure building into the region Saturday. Plenty of sunshine for the day with a slight breeze for the afternoon. Winds out of the northwest 5-15 mph. Highs near 40 degrees, closer to what we are used to for this time of the year. Clear to mostly clear overnight and lows into the 20s.

Winds increasing on Sunday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts over 30 mph at times. Winds in favor of a stray lake-effect shower, but it is a low end chance. Little if any precipitation at all. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds overnight and lows into the teens. Below average temperatures to start the workweek with highs Monday near freezing. Increasing clouds through late Monday ahead of our next weather-maker. Chance for light showers Monday night and Tuesday, both as rain and as snowfall. Highs Tuesday into the 40s. Most staying dry on Wednesday, then chance for showers again on Thursday.

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS & BREEZY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 14

MONDAY: INCREASING MID AND HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 35 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 21

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter