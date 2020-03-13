Forecast Discussion 3/13/20 PM: Mainly dry weekend ahead and seasonable







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 13TH: 43°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 13TH: 22°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:22 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:13 PM

Breezy winds continue into Friday night in the wake of a cold front. Winds out of the west/northwest 5-15 mph and gusts over 20 mph through the late overnight, ushering in dry and cooler air. Mostly clear overnight and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Waking up with some sunshine Saturday, but increasing mid/high clouds through the afternoon. This is as low pressure passes moves to our south. Breezy northwest winds 5-15 mph through the afternoon. Highs Saturday into the mid to upper 40s. Turning mostly cloudy for Saturday night with a stray shower possible. Most staying dry, though, and lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure continues to build down from the north on Sunday, leading to increasing sunshine along with cooler temperatures. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees, then into the teens for overnight lows. Dry start to early next week, but with increasing clouds Monday. Highs Monday approaching 50 degrees. Chance for a few showers Tuesday and highs into the 50s. Dry again with some sunshine Wednesday, then chance for showers returns for the end of the next workweek.

SATURDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS. BREEZY

HIGH: 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

LOW: 26

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 15

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 45

