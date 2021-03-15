Forecast Discussion 3/15/21 PM: Chance for light showers Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 15th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 15th: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:20 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:14 PM

High pressure moving out through late Monday and our next weak system approaches from the southwest. Mid and high clouds Monday evening, then building cloud cover overnight. Winds subside and lows near 10 degrees.

Turning mainly cloudy Tuesday. Chance for light showers by mid morning into the early afternoon. Temperatures warming near freezing for afternoon, so expecting mainly snowfall. Pockets of sleet/freezing rain may also mix in, best chances into valley locations. Chance for a wintry mix lingers overnight. Average snowfall for the day of a trace-1″, highest amounts into higher elevations. Lows near 30 degrees.

Drying out early and warmer for Wednesday. Highs near 50 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Staying dry through the overnight and lows in the low to mid 30s. Low pressure moves in from the south on Thursday. Rain returns along with cloudy conditions. Highs into the 40s. Lingering precipitation overnight mixing with and turning to light snow as temperatures drop near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Drying out early Friday with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns and windy for the afternoon. Highs approaching 40 degrees. Large area of high pressure builds in for the weekend providing quiet weather. Highs Saturday into the 40s, then close to 50 degrees for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 34 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 47 LOW: 27

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 34

