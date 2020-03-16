Forecast Discussion 3/16/20 PM: Spotty showers around Tuesday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16TH: 22°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Increasing cloud cover Monday evening ahead of our next weather-maker. Chance for light showers returns after dark. Showers will fall mainly as rain, but higher elevations may see some wet snow mix in. Lows Monday night in the mid to upper 30s.

Frontal system impacting the region through the first half of Tuesday. Mainly cloudy with spotty light showers around through the morning and afternoon. A cold front moves through during the second half of the day, turning winds from southwest to northwest. Winds 5-15 mph through the afternoon, with gusts over 20 mph also possible. Winds usher in cooler and drier air for the overnight, leading to deceasing clouds. Lows Tuesday night in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure in control of the region Wednesday. Waking up with some sunshine, but increasing clouds late day as another area of low pressure approaches the region. Highs Wednesday near 50 degrees. Rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday with showers through the first half of the day. Highs Thursday near 60 degrees. Seeing a break in rainfall through the second half of Thursday before our next weather-maker moves through. Rain again likely into Friday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms through late day. Highs Friday near 70 degrees. A strong cold front moves through late day Friday, which will lead to a cooler weekend ahead. Drying out into early Saturday with decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SPOTTY SHOWERS

HIGH: 51

TUESDAY NIGHT: DRYING OUT. DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 25

​

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE LATE PM RAIN

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 60 LOW: 50

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 72 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

MONDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





