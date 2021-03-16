Forecast Discussion 3/16/21 PM: Drying out early Wednesday, rain/snow on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 16th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 16th: 22°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:18 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:15 PM

Weak disturbance over the region bringing spotty light showers/patchy freezing drizzle Tuesday evening and overnight. As temperatures drop close to freezing for overnight lows, there may be a few isolated spots with black ice. Otherwise, cloudy through the overnight.

Drying out early Wednesday, but mainly cloudy conditions continue for the day. Highs near 50 degrees, slightly above average for this time of the year. Mostly cloudy for the overnight with a stray shower possible late. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Low pressure moves in from the south on Thursday. Chance for stray showers during the early morning, then widespread rain by the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Colder air filters into the area through late day, allowing rain to mix with and turn to snow during the evening and overnight. Snowfall amounts from a trace-2″, highest amounts into higher elevations. Drying out early Friday with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns and windy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Large area of high pressure builds in for the weekend providing quiet weather. Highs Saturday into the 40s, then close to 60 degrees for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: DRYING OUT EARLY. DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 48 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

