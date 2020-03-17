Forecast Discussion 3/17/20 PM: Dry start Wednesday, then turning rainy for the end of the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17TH: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17TH: 23°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:15 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 7:17 PM

Northwest winds usher in cooler and drier air Tuesday night. Drying out with decreasing clouds, lows in the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure in control of the region Wednesday. Waking up with some sunshine, but increasing mid/high clouds late day as another area of low pressure approaches the region. Highs Wednesday near 50 degrees. Rain arrives after dark Wednesday and continues into early Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 0.10-0.25″. Lows Wednesday night near 40 degrees.

Lingering showers through the first half of Thursday, otherwise, mainly cloudy. Highs Thursday near 60 degrees. Rain again likely Thursday night into Friday as another frontal system impacts the region. Chance for showers continues Friday and thunderstorms also possible late day as a strong cold front moves through the region. Highs Friday near 70 degrees, then dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Drying out into early Saturday with decreasing clouds. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 51

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

LOW: 38

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE RAIN

HIGH: 59 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORM

HIGH: 73 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 22

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 48 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





