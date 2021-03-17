Forecast Discussion 3/17/21 PM: Rain & snow Thursday, drying out Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 17th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 17th: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Building cloud cover Wednesday night ahead of our next weather-maker. Turning cloudy late with a stray shower possible. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Low pressure moves in from the south on Thursday. Widespread rain becomes likely by the morning, then staying steady into the afternoon. Highs into the low to mid 40s. Colder air filters into the area through late afternoon and early evening, allowing rain to mix with and turn to snow from northwest to southeast. Seeing a soaking rain with amounts of 0.50-1″ possible. Snowfall amounts from a trace-2″, highest amounts into higher elevations. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 20s.

Drying out early Friday with decreasing clouds. Sunshine returns and windy for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s, below average for this time of the year. Turning mainly clear overnight and lows into the teens. Large area of high pressure builds in for the weekend providing quiet weather. Highs Saturday near 50 degrees, then close to 60 degrees for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week with highs near 60 degrees.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY. PM RAIN/SNOW

HIGH: 44 LOW: 20

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

