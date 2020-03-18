Forecast Discussion 3/18/20 PM: Rain Wednesday night into Thursday, then showers & thunderstorms Friday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18TH: 23°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 7:18 PM

A wave of low pressure approaches the region Wednesday. Rain arrives after dark and continues into early Thursday. Rain will be moderate to heavy at times through the late night with total rainfall amounts of 0.25-0.75″. Lows Wednesday night near 40 degrees.

The region between two weather systems Thursday. Lingering showers through the first half of Thursday as low pressure exits. Clouds continue into the afternoon, seeing some late day breaks in cloud cover. Winds out of the southeast ushering in the warmth with highs Thursday into the mid to upper 50s, above average for this time of the year. Another frontal system moves into the region late day Thursday. Chance for showers returns Thursday night into Friday as a warm front lifts through the region. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system continues to impact the region Friday. Chance for showers through the first half of the day, then showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves through the region. Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm, gusty winds and heavy rain the biggest threats. Highs Friday into the low 70s, then dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows. Drying out into early Saturday with decreasing clouds. High pressure takes hold for the weekend. Decreasing clouds Saturday and plenty of sunshine with us Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: AM RAIN, THEN LINGERING SHOWERS. MAINLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 58

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN

LOW: 52

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74 LOW: 28

SATURDAY: EARLY SHOWER POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: SHOWERS MAY LINGER. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

