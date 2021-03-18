Forecast Discussion 3/18/21 PM: Cold and windy Friday, warmer weekend ahead

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 18th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 18th: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:17 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:16 PM

Cold front moving into the region ushering in colder and drier air. Rain mixing with and turning to snow Thursday evening, then tapering Thursday night. Snowfall amounts of a trace-1″, highest amounts in higher elevations. Decreasing cloud cover late and lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds out of the north/northeast 5-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times.

Decreasing clouds into Friday morning, sunshine returning for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s, below average for this time of the year. Staying windy for the afternoon. Winds out of the north 10-20 mph with gusts of 25 mph or more at times. High pressure building into the region will make for a mainly clear overnight. Winds subside and lows in the mid teens to near 20 degrees.

Large area of high pressure over the region for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 50s, then close to 60 degrees for highs on Sunday. Dry weather holds into early next week with highs near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds into midweek with a chance for showers returning.

FRIDAY: DECREASING CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 29

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 43

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter