Forecast Discussion 3/19/20 PM: Chance for showers & t-storms Friday, cooler & dry weekend ahead







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19TH: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19TH: 23°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:11 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 7:20 PM

Another frontal system moving into the region late day Thursday. Warm front lifting through the area overnight bringing a chance for showers. Brief downpour possible, but overall rainfall staying under 0.25″. Winds out of the south 5-15 mph keeping us mild. Lows Thursday night in the low to mid 50s.

Frontal system continues to impact the region Friday. Chance for spotty showers through the first half of the day, then showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and early evening as a strong cold front moves through the region. Best timing for thunderstorms between 1pm-6pm, working across the Twin Tiers from west to east. Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal Risk for a strong to severe thunderstorm, gusty winds and heavy rain the biggest threats. Overall rainfall around 0.50″ or less, but locally higher amounts possible in any of the strong to severe thunderstorms that may develop. Winds through the afternoon out of the southwest 15-25 mph, with gusts over 30 mph also possible. Highs Friday into the low to mid 70s, then dropping near 30 degrees for overnight lows.

Drying out into early Saturday with decreasing clouds as high pressure takes hold for the weekend. Decreasing clouds Saturday and plenty of sunshine with us Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & T-STORMS

HIGH: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 28

SATURDAY: DRYING OUT WITH DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: MAINLY DRY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

