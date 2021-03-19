Forecast Discussion 3/19/21 PM: Sunshine continues for the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 19th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 19th: 23°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:13 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 7:18 PM

High pressure building into the region Friday. Sunshine for the afternoon and a clear sky follows for the evening and overnight. Winds subside through the evening. No clouds combined with a light wind setting the stage for radiational cooling. Lows into the teens.

Large area of high pressure over the region for the weekend. Sunshine continues this weekend along with dry weather. Official start of spring is Saturday. Highs into the mid to upper 50s, which is above average for this time of the year. Overnight lows into the 20s.

Slightly warmer on Sunday with highs near 60 degrees. Overnight lows in the 20s. Staying dry with some sunshine into early next week. High Monday near 60 degrees. Increasing clouds into midweek with a chance for showers returning by Wednesday. Highs into midweek near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 22

SUNDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 62 LOW: 28

MONDAY: SUNNY

HIGH: 63 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 61 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 44

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

