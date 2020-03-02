Forecast Discussion 3/2/20 PM: Mild temps with rain Tuesday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 2ND: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 2ND: 19°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 6:00 PM

A weak cold front pushing into the region late day Monday bringing clouds and light rainfall along with it. Light rain for the evening, then patchy drizzle possible through the overnight. Patchy fog and lows near 40 degrees.

Mainly dry start to Tuesday before our next round of rain moves in. Low pressure moving into the region bringing rainfall by late morning and early afternoon. Rain continues through late day with brief downpours possible. Total rainfall around 0.25″. Cloudy day for the Twin Tiers with highs near 50 degrees, still above average for this time of the year. Low pressure bringing a cold front through the region late day, allowing for dropping temperatures into the overnight. Lingering showers turning to light snow late as temperatures drop near freezing for overnight lows.

Gusty west winds for Wednesday with a chance for showers through the day. Otherwise, breaks in cloud cover and highs into the low to mid 40s. High pressure builds in for Thursday allowing for some sunshine, but increasing mid/high clouds through late day as our next weather-maker approaches. Highs Thursday into the 40s. Another frontal system moves in for Friday bringing a chance for showers. Highs Friday near 40 degrees.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY

HIGH: 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 33

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 26

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS POSSIBLE. DECREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

